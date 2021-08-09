ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 is putting a strain on local hospitals.
One of Grady Hospital’s top doctors tells CBS46 that the emergency room is out of space, and patients will have longer wait times for care.
“Our emergency is full, and I think every emergency room in the city is full,” said Dr. Robert Jansen the Chief Medical Officer for Grady Health System.
“We never turn anybody away. We never would, but people have to realize in coming to the emergency room, it just takes longer. It takes longer to get to people,” Jansen said.
Jansen says more between 85% and 90% of patients in Grady right now are unvaccinated. They have about 90 COVID patients.
“Generally people in their 50s and 40s are the ones we are seeing that require hospitalization. We have had some as young as in their 20s,” Jansen told CBS46 Monday.
The patients are getting younger, and now more children are being hospitalized.
“The Delta variant is so much more contagious and it is impacting children,” Jansen said.
“I know from talking to my colleagues at CHOA (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) that the number of children infected and admitted has gone up significantly, and it really is a function of how easily this is transmitted from person-to-person, child-to-child,” Jansen said adding that the vast majority of children do fine. However, the more that get sick from COVID the more that end up in the hospital.
“That breaks your heart,” Jansen said. “It really does because that can be preventable. You see children sick, and it’s devastating.”
According to Georgia Department of Public Health Data, the Metro Atlanta 'Region D' hospitals are at more than 85% capacity.
At Wellstar in Kennesaw, Dr. Danny Brandstetter, the medical director for infection prevention, tells CBS46 that personnel not capacity is the issue at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
“We have space. We have beds,” Dr. Brandstetter. “We have ventilators, but the biggest challenge is a staffing challenge.” More than 92% of COVID patients at Wellstar Kennestone are unvaccinated.
“It’s affecting younger and younger people causing more symptomatic disease, more severe disease in our younger population,” Brandstetter. “We are seeing 20 year olds, 30 year olds needing hospitalization, needing ICU treatment,” he added.
Despite the surge in cases, the hospital officials say they are not turning patients away, but warn anyone who needs emergency care that they could see longer wait times because of the volume of people coming in.
