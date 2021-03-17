The Moderna vaccine trial for 12 to 17-year-olds is underway, and it’s also been expanded to include kids from 6 months to 12-years-old. The studies are designed to show how the children tolerate the vaccine, and to make sure it's safe and effective for them.
The Haags of Brookhaven are some of the first young people to participate in the Moderna adolescent vaccine trials.
“In our original calculus, in trying to figure out, should we do this, should we not? The kids were actually pushing us to be a part of that,” said Robert Haag, whose three kids are part of the trial.
They’re getting their second dose this week. They’re among the 3,000 people nationwide ages 12 to 17 volunteering to get the shots. Two thirds will receive the actual Moderna vaccine, the rest will get a placebo. Their dad, Robert, is well aware of the risks.
“We felt like, okay, it’s already been tested in adults, this isn’t too far of a reach from that,” Haag said.
But for this family, it's not just about protecting themselves from Covid-19.
“It’s been a big change for everybody really, and I just want things to go back to normal, for sure,” said 17-year-old, Michael Haag.
And getting kids vaccinated will be critical to ending the pandemic, said Dr. Felipe Lobelo, an epidemiologist at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia.
“We can achieve a high proportion of adults being vaccinated, 70%-80% ideally, but we’ll probably need to vaccinate a good percentage of children, once these vaccines are available, to get to herd immunity, or population immunity, faster,” Dr. Lobelo added.
It will likely be fall before the Moderna vaccine is available to the general public in the 12 to 17 age group. Pfizer is already approved for people 16 and up. They're currently conducting vaccine trials on younger kids as well.
“The vaccines are safe, they’re effective, they really protect you from getting really sick with Covid, from being hospitalized, or dying,” added Dr. Lobelo.
And it all starts with kids like the Haag family, who say they’re doing their part to make the world a better place.
“If we all just do our part, then we can get out of this, and just get back to just being us,” Haag said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.