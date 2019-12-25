SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County family is spreading joy this holiday season with their extensive decorations and lights display.
David and Lisa Orr have been decorating their home at the corner of South Springwood and Gregory Manor for the holidays since 2008. However, in 2018 the Orr family had to go on a brief hiatus.
“A little bit every year, except for last year, last year we took the year off because my wife was in college and she was working on weekends and I couldn’t do it by myself,” David said.
“It was heartbreaking, it was really hard, we even got a letter in the mail from a kid, you could tell from the handwriting, and he said we really miss your Christmas lights, but I hope everybody is okay, and I was like, oh my god, this is so sad,” Lisa added.
After last year’s brief hiatus, they decided to never skip a year again, and vowed to go bigger and better each year.
“It did not feel like Christmas last year when we didn’t do it, it was just emptiness,” said David.
This year the Orrs decided to go all out. They started putting decorations up in August, doing a little bit at a time because they do it all themselves, and they usually finish around Thanksgiving.
“We’re already planning for next year, we’ve already bought stuff,” said Lisa.
The Orrs said not only do people stop by to see their decorations, they donate to keep the tradition going.
Lisa said her aunt did something similar, so it’s like a family tradition.
“I love watching the kids come in, and their little faces lighting up, and I was like, that’s what I want, that’s what Christmas means to me,” said Lisa.
And despite some setbacks the impact it has on their neighborhood, and beyond, is rewarding.
“There are some angry moments, if you hit yourself with a hammer, or you put the lights up backwards,” David joked.
“Makes it all worth it,” said Lisa.
They said anyone is welcome to come check it out and take pictures, it comes down New Year’s Day.
A Smyrna family has unbelievable Christmas lights...they welcome the community to come check them out! Full story tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/j3pytfXOuk— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) December 25, 2019
