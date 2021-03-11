Metro-Atlanta family reunited with dog after he went missing nearly a year ago

A local family has never stopped looking for their dog after he went missing nearly a year ago. Thanks to a Good Samaritan and technology; they’ve finally been reunited.
“Any time I was driving around town, or different parts of town, I was always looking for him, so we never gave up hope,” said Suzanna DeLeon.
After 51 weeks, DeLeon and her dog, Benito, are back together again. In February of 2020, Benito, got loose. “He slipped out of his lead,” DeLeon said.
He ended up on the property of Lauren Byrne, a volunteer at Lifeline Animal Project. Byrne said she tried to catch him several times but to no avail.
“Lauren, the woman who found him, nicknamed him Flash, while trying to catch him because he’s super fast,” joked DeLeon.
“We finally just gave up on the normal methods, and so I just continued to feed him every night,” Byrne said.
After about seven months, Byrne decided to put food in her shed and take matters into in her own hands.
“Finally, one night, I sat out in our laundry room at the back of the house with a string all the way to the shed door across the backyard, and just watched and waited for him to come,” added Byrne.
It worked. She brought Benito to Dekalb County Animal Services.
“I dropped him off fully assuming that he would be on his path to a new family, and I was shocked to get a call two hours later telling me he had a home and was already back home with his mom,” Byrne added.
They were able to contact DeLeon because Benito was microchipped.
“I had asked the girl on the other end of the phone about ten times, are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?” DeLeon said.
Marissa Reid, the clinic director at Lifeline Animal Project, said this is a perfect example of why it’s so important to microchip your pets.
“Things happen when you’re going to check the mail, or you’re bringing in groceries, it’s easy for your animal to run out, and what better way to be able to retrieve your pet is if they have a microchip, that microchip ensures that it has that pet owner’s information, and once it is scanned at any shelter or vet clinic, for free, it retrieves that pet owner’s information,” said Reid.
Now, after months of worrying and sleepless nights, DeLeon and Benito are together again.
