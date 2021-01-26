A metro-Atlanta family is grieving the loss of their loved one after a car crash took his life.
“She said she possibly saw him lying on the ground on 42, and she’s not sure if it was him, but she did see his red motorcycle,” said Taylor Delasbour, Rod’s sister, about a message she received from a neighbor that day.
On Saturday December 19, just before 6 p.m., 25-year-old Roderick Finley was on his way to the store to get his four year old daughter medicine.
“For Skylar, it’s just heartbreaking, she’s talking about her dad every day,” said Tara Pinkins, Rod’s mom.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows a white SUV pulling out of the intersection of Bethlehem Road and Highway 42 just as Rod was driving by.
Police said a woman was behind the wheel.
“I was told by the family that there was a video, and I had to call the police department and push to get somebody out to get a copy of the video,” said James Neuberger, the family’s attorney.
Rod was taken to Atlanta Medical Center and passed away two days later. But his family said they never got any answers from Locust Grove police.
“Even the police report was closed out like everything was fine,” Pinkins added.
Rod’s family said they were finally able to get responses after hiring an attorney.
“The police, in this case, didn’t put any real effort into determining how did this happen, and who was responsible,” Neuberger said.
A Lieutenant with Locust Grove police says they reached out to Georgia State Patrol and Henry County police, but it wasn’t until days later when they found out Rod had passed away.
Since the vehicles had been moved, there was no way to re-map the crash.
Now, the case is being handled by the Solicitor General’s Office.
“He said he did watch the video and it is clear what happened, the lady did fail to yield, and they are looking at charges, but it has to go before a Grand Jury, due to COVID, it’s probably going to take another 30 days,” added Pinkins, after having a conversation with an investigator with the Solicitor General’s Office.
“I don’t think it would have been handled that way if there hadn’t been a lot of pressure to get the case over to the state,” said Neuberger.
Rod’s mom said he was fun, loving, and believed in the good in everybody. Now, she’s pushing for a traffic light at the intersection, and justice for her son.
“If it were the other way around, and my son ran a stop sign and hit someone, I’m pretty sure he’d be behind bars right now,” Pinkins said, “and the police report would have been thorough.”
