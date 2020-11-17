Metro Atlanta family seeks justice for 12-year-old killed in a hit and run

A metro Atlanta family is asking for the community’s help to get justice for a middle schooler killed in a hit and run.
“She was only 12,” said Prionna Kenney, as tears streamed down her face.
On Wednesday November 11th around 10 p.m., Prionna Kenney, her wife, and daughter Amiah went to help a family member with a flat tire. They pulled to the side the access road right off 141, near Winters Chapel Road in Doraville.
They put on their hazard lights, but say it was raining cats and dogs. Shortly after they say they saw a dark Range Rover heading straight toward them.
“He was going way too fast,” said D’Arrah Jackson, Amiah’s stepmom.
“It did not stop, and all I remember is seeing lights, and waking up not being able to move,” added Kenney.
Their car was totaled in a matter of seconds.
“My daughter was unresponsive,” Kenney said.
They say the man took off running as they waited for help.
“I just screamed, Jesus, I said please Jesus, I said don’t kill my family,” Jackson added.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is processing the suspect’s car that he left behind.
“Somebody who was out there, that remembers, I need someone to find the person that killed my baby,” Kenney said.
Amiah’s puppy, Noah, also died.
They said they were very disoriented but were able to make out that the man is Hispanic and had identifying features.
“He had a tattoo right here and right here,” said Jackson as she motioned to her forehead and corner of her right eye.
The family has started a fundraiser to help with funeral arrangements.
