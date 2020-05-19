TROUP CO., GA (CBS46)—A metro-Atlanta fire department is using a special disinfectant to help protect its firefighters against COVID-19.
According to a press release from Troup County, the Troup County Fire Department has started using Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) to help combat against COVID-19.
The department has used HOCL, a mixture of salt, water, vinegar and electro-chemical activation, during and after medical calls that involve person-to-person contact with the community. The department started using the solution in April.
“Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) is a powerful oxidant that is effective against attacking bacteria, fungi, and viruses. It is known to kill germs in as little as 60 seconds and is completely harmless to humans, which allows the department to use it on various types of equipment and surfaces”, the release stated.
Crews use the disinfectant to clean their gear, fire engines, and commonly touched surfaces at each fire station. The release stated the solution is 100% safe and non-toxic.
According to the press release, “In order to make the solution easily accessible to firefighters, a spray system has been placed in all fire engines to use in order to sanitize equipment after each medical call. The department is currently using the disinfectant to sanitize equipment daily, as well as to disinfect surfaces within other Troup County facilities”.
Through this discovery, we are able to offer extensive decontamination to those who may have come into contact with the virus,” said Cadenhead. Battalion Chief Cadenhead and Lieutenant Hester have worked to study the benefits, assemble the disinfect systems, spray equipment and surfaces, and educate other members of the department on the solution. “The disinfectant system is a great tool for us to have as first responders because it’s safe to use, but it also kills the virus if we are exposed to it,” said Hester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.