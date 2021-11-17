ATLANTA (CBS46) — Many firefighters will go their whole careers without seeing a train crash, derailment, or train hazard spill. But it’s the one time it does happen, and being prepared for it, that can mean the difference between life and death.
“You can actually YouTube a video of a tank car imploding," said a Norfolk Southern Railway instructor. "It’s a rail car that’s being off loaded out of a facility, wasn’t vented appropriately, once it got enough liquid out and there was more vapor space in that car. That vacuum finally overcame the structural integrity of that car and it sucks it in like a coke can.”
Firefighters this week have a rare chance to participate in hazard and train derailment training. Instructors say thankfully most will never see a train accident, but being unprepared means lives will be lost. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/A9e3IKxTAn— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 17, 2021
Many thousands of tons of chemicals and fuels are transported on Atlanta railways.
Firefighters got a rare chance to learn about the carriage systems that transport these hazardous materials.
“Most of our first responders are used to responding to a 100- to 200-gallon diesel leak, typical rail car holds 30,000 gallons," said Chad Edwards, Senior Manager Hazardous Materials for Norfolk Southern Railway. "So just the shear volume, the time, the efficiency that they can use to stop that leak is just imperative.”
The specialized train set up from Norfolk Southern Railway moves around the country and gives firefighters the ability to get hands-on.
“We read about these things and we see these things in classroom settings," said Deputy Chief Miles Allen, of Douglas County Fire Department. "You know whether you’re doing hazmat operations, hazmat awareness, but it’s very rare that you get to get physical hands-on and touching the valves, touching vents.”
Officials said every day somewhere in the U.S. a train hits a car. And when a train derails and huge quantities of hazardous materials are released, you want to have a plan.
“It’s all about the preplanning you know we do preplanning on structures but we don’t on a regular basis do preplanning on rails, the lines, the intersections of that nature. This class has bolstered the fact that we need to do a lot more,” said Deputy Chief Allen.
