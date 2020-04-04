Metro Atlanta first responders working hard during coronavirus pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While the state of Georgia is under a shelter-in-place order, first responders continue to work to keep everyone safe.
CBS46 checked in with several metro Atlanta agencies to see what changes they've made amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's definitely heightened our sense of awareness over the last couple of weeks," Lt. Stephanie Stallings, with the Department of Public Safety, said.
Stallings said troopers have always used safe practices, but are now using more gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, along with social distancing when possible.
"There are times with what we do for a living, they have to get closer depending on the scenario," Stallings said. "They are having to be extremely mindful right now."
In Atlanta, inside the Fulton County jail, safety measures can change by the hour, to ensure inmates and staff stay well.
"We have to realize this is an invisible enemy and the best we can do is try to combat it," Colonel Adam Lee, assistant chief jailer, said.
According to Lee, the jail is on total lockdown.
"We aren't moving inmates back and forth, they're not going to court as they were a month ago, they're not moving from one cell to another cell," he said. "Basically we're trying to quarantine the jail as best we can."
Detainees are getting screened upon arrival at the jail, including temperature checks.
Lee said there is daily cleaning, the staff wear masks and ensure inmates stay up to date and are social distancing.
"The days of playing cards, dominoes during free time, they're over for now," Lee said.
The efforts of first responders are seen around the metro, including at the Union City fire department.
"If you call 911 we will be there," Battalion Chief Dennis Moore said. "There is no change in our ability to care for you at all."
No matter the location, the goal for these men and women is the same.
"I salute our line staff, in fact, all the first responders from coast to coast, the ones still showing up to work and putting aside their fears to show up," Lee said.
