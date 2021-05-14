ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Be patient at the pump because fuel is headed our way, but it's going to take a moment. State leaders are reminding you to only get what you need.
CBS46's Tori Cooper spoke to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, about what to expect.
Granholm said that as of Friday at 6 p.m. gas station shortages were down 12 percent and nearly 200 gas stations per hour were coming online, after nearly a week of panic at the pumps.
”It’s the biggest pipeline in America this is over 5,500 miles of pipeline.”
Granholm said we are finally approaching the light at the end of the tunnel.
“Its all going to be ok we are going to have gas.”
Granholm said the hackers obtained information from the Colonial Pipeline and when the company discovered the hack, they shut down their systems out of precaution.
The panic at the pump lasted nearly six days. The FBI said they now believe the criminals behind the attack were living in Russia. A Shell Gas Station owner we spoke to said drivers in Buckhead wiped out his supply twice this week.
”We ran out of gas on Tuesday and received a shipment Tuesday night and pumped it all Wednesday, all 8,000 pounds were pumped out of the ground Wednesday,” Shell Gas Station Owner, Chuck Allen said.
The cyber-attack on the pipeline should be a wakeup call for everyone, according to Granholm.
”Everybody is potentially vulnerable so everyone’s antenna should be up, please don’t be clicking on attachments from people you don’t know, these ransomware attacks are going to continue to increase. You must to have the best.”
