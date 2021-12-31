ATLANTA (CBS46) — With the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 in metro Atlanta, some schools and colleges/universities are reconsidering some of their policies for the start of the 2nd semester. The following is information on current policies in metro Atlanta:
- In-person learning: Yes, returning to school Jan. 4
- Masks: Required for students and staff
- Testing: Mandatory for staff, voluntary for students
- In-person learning: Virtual learning Jan. 5-7, returning to classroom Jan. 10
- Masks: Yes
- Testing: Mandatory for staff, families encouraged to be tested.
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 5
- Mask: Strongly encouraged, but not required
- Testing: Unknown
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 4
- Masks: Yes
- Testing: Weekly school-based and district-wide testing
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 4
- Masks: Yes, indoors and outdoors
- Vaccinations: Mandatory, including booster by end of January. Only school district that requires vaccinations.
- Testing: Weekly testing for employees
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 6
- Masks: Encouraged indoors
- Vaccinations: Unknown
- Testing: Unknown
- In-person learning: Yes
- Masks: Optional. Schools located in municipalities where the rate of infection exceeds 100 per 100,000 residents will require all students, personnel, and visitors to wear masks until such time as the rate of infection drops below 100 per 100,000.
- Vaccinations: Encouraged
- Testing: Unknown
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 5
- Mask: Yes, required for students/staff while transmission level is high
- Vaccinations: Encouraged
- Testing: Unknown
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 6
- Masks: Yes, required when transmission rate is substantial or high
- Vaccinations: Everyone is encouraged to be vaccinated if eligible
- Testing: Available in Norcross Cluster beginning Jan. 22
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 9
- Masks: Strongly encouraged, not required
- Vaccinations: Encouraged
- Testing: Not required
- In-person learning: Yes, returning Jan. 4
- Masks: Yes for first week. Will reevaluate at end of week.
- Vaccinations: Encouraged but not required
Colleges and Universities
- In-person learning: No. Remote start and in-person learning will resume Jan. 31.
- Masks: Required
- Vaccinations: Required of staff/students, including booster. All staff/students also must have flu shots.
- Testing: Free testing for staff/students
- In-person learning: Yes
- Masks: Encouraged not required
- Vaccinations: Encouraged not required
- Testing: Unknown
- In-person learning: Yes
- Masks: Encouraged not required
- Vaccinations: Encouraged not required
- Testing: Free testing available for staff, students
- In-person learning: No, virtual until Jan. 28
- Masks: Required
- Vaccinations: Required for staff/students, including boosters
- Testing: On-campus testing required
NOTE: The information above is accurate to the best of our knowledge. However, if there are any questions, please contact the school districts etc. directly.
