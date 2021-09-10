ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta human services organization is providing relief to Hurricane Ida victims. Hosea Helps has been collecting donations and the first truckload of supplies left for New Orleans at 5 p.m. Friday.
So far, the organization says it has provided 29 households (91 people) with temporary housing after they were displaced by the hurricane.
"I'm 84 years old and I've seen plenty of storms in my days," said one man as he dropped off donations. He told CBS46 he moved out of New Orleans after Katrina and he is donating what he can now because he was also displaced and understands that struggle.
Others said they just want to help the community there. "I was devastated because they have been through so much especially with Katrina and now this," said Sheila Rankins. "I just wanted to help."
