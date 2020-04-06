Metro Atlanta group makes masks with Bible verses for healthcare workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A group of metro Atlanta church members came together to create over 300 masks for healthcare workers at Georgia hospitals.
Each one of the masks is unique, with a Bible verse on it.
"God placed this on my heart, it's a blessing," Mark Green, the organizer of the group, said.
Green gathered a group of volunteers from as far as Talbotton, Georgia, to come together and sew masks for those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We want to do this for the community," he said. "By giving these to the medical community we can help a lot of people , it's important that we give back."
In just two weeks the group made over 300 masks. According to Green, the first 120 masks went to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
On Monday morning, Green and the other volunteers took another 150 masks to Warm Springs Medical Center and a nursing home along the way.
Green said he hopes these masks will provide joy, hope and comfort.
"The medical community is protected, as well as the patient has some reassurance, knowing that the person they're dealing with has some spiritual connection and they care about them," Green said.
The group is looking for more volunteers to help make masks. If you are interested, email Green at greenmark52@gmail.com
