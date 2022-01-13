ATLANTA (CBS46) — The thought of freezing rain, snow and ice is no joke for some.
“Don’t know what the weather is going to be like on Sunday, so I don’t want to take any chances so I’m in here to buy ice melt,” said Ricky Richardson, who was buying ice melt at Home Depot.
This weekend’s weather has many already hitting hardware stores around the metro area.
“A lot of sleds. Of course, ice melters is a high demand item. Safety products as it pertains to getting in and out of your driveway is obviously an important concern for people,” said Aaron Lester, Assistant Manager Ace Hardware Peachtree Battle.
Experts said many Atlantans aren’t great with winter prepping.
“Very few are proactive in that way. It’s a good thing to have on hand so you’re not a prisoner in your own home when things start to fall and create hazardous situations,” Lester said.
With the freezing temperatures coming now is the time according to experts to make sure the outside doesn’t come in.
“Right now is a great time to seal up gaps and cracks that you have around windows I know we have a lot of older homes in Atlanta and if you’ve ever felt that cold wind coming through a window or a gap or crack around a door this weather seal will take care of that,” said Danny Watson, a home expert with Home Depot.
Supply issues have been hampering many businesses through the pandemic.
“I have been in here and they have been out, because I waited till Friday or Saturday or whatever so I wanted to get a little bit of a head start,” Richardson said.
Home Depot in midtown and Ace Hardware on Peachtree in Buckhead said there’s no need to panic buy as far as winter prep supplies go.
“We have a good amount of it, sleds, and things for your car car as far as the scrapers and the whole 9,” Lester said.
It’s not just homeowners who are prepping. Atlanta airport says they are in close contact with the national weather service and have been training for such events.
“On December 1st of last year we held a major winter weather exercise. So we’re confident that that exercise told us where we needed to improve, what is working well so far,” said Andrew C. Gobeil, Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
