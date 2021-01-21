Good Samaritan Health Center is a small, nonprofit clinic on the west side of Atlanta. So far, it’s received about 200 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Marcia Emerson got her first shot here.
“I was getting really kind of anxious,” said Emerson, “and it was just like, I didn’t feel it.”
Breanna Lathrop is the clinic’s chief operating officer.
“We’re at this weird part of this pandemic where the virus is still very much affecting people,” Lathrop said. “People are dying. We’re very much at a peak, and at the same time, there’s kind of excitement and energy around the vaccine is finally here.”
She’s hearing about President Joe Biden’s plan to use the Defense Production Act to speed up the manufacturing of vaccine supplies.
“Whatever strategy helps get that vaccine out safely to more people is a strategy we are on board with and we are thrilled about,” Lathrop said.
“It’s taken off a load, to be honest with you,” said Emerson. Not only is she a patient of Good Samaritan, but she also serves as a peer advisor for patients.
Emerson said some seniors are not sure they want to get the vaccine at all. Some who want it are having trouble figuring out how to make an appointment.
Emerson has already lined up her second dose, which has given her a sense of peace.
“I know that I will not affect anybody else,” she said, “but it’s also alleviated my fears of getting it myself.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.