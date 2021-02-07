A metro Atlanta high school graduate will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Chapel Hill High School graduate Cameron “Cam” Gill and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping for a big win as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Cam plays as an outside linebacker for the Buccaneers.
CBS46’s Trason Bragg interviewed Cam’s former middle school coach, Wynne Lougher, who says he encouraged Cam and other football players to work hard.
“I may not have been the strongest guy, but I taught them you weren’t going to outwork me”, Lougher said
Cam left Douglas County’s Chapel Hill Middle School and went on the graduate from Chapel Hill High School in 2016.
Coach Lougher will join other Douglas County fans cheering Gill’s team to victory on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Cam’s success has our community on fire! We want Cam and his family to feel the love and support all the way from Douglas County,” Coach Lougher says. “Cam deserves our love and support as a school system and most of all, as a community.”
You can watch the big game on CBS46 at 6:30 p.m.
