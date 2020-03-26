ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Hospitals all across the nation, and here in Atlanta, have been making desperate pleas for help and equipment. In metro Atlanta, some members of the community are springing into action to try to help the overwhelmed medical community.
“Like all health systems we’ve been running into a shortage of supplies," said Emory Healthcare Director of Community Engagement Cheryl Iverson. "And looking at the best way to secure them so we decided today to go ahead and set up a drive through center, and they can bring us any materials they have that are appropriate.”
Those materials Emory is looking for are digital thermometers, liquid hand soap, N95 masks, among others.
On the first day community members did not hesitate to pitch in.
“Each one of those cases has 8 boxes of 20 masks and they’re the 3M and when we heard the need we wanted to donate them,” said Eileen Crochet who was donating the masks on behalf of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Georgia Tech and Siemens also hearing the call. Delivering 5,000 3D printed face shields.
“It was very clear that they’re short of many items and this was one of them,” said Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech and Emory University Chair Susan Margulies.
Georgia Tech and Siemens say it will be a daily delivery. The public saying it’s important to help those on the front line.
“I know how many gloves I go through at work which is nothing compared to what these folks have to go through,” said Kathryn Dudeck who lives by Emory and is a wildlife rehabilitator.
All donations can be made at 1599 Clifton Road Atlanta, Drop-off at the rear of the building between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For a full list of medical supplies needed, click here.
