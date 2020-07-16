ATLANTA (CBS46)—Grady Memorial Hospital CEO delivered a stark message to Georgians.
In a community update email to readers, CEO John Haupert wrote the latest COVID-19 numbers are frightening.
In addition, he noted the virus is “spreading at an alarming rate, and there are real indications that local hospitals will be stretched well beyond capacity before infection rates are brought under control again.”
Haupert commended Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ latest efforts to bend or flatten the curve.
Haupert asked Georgians to follow Lance Bottoms’ lead and avoid large groups, go out only for essentials, and stay home as much as possible.
According to Haupert, “Grady is seeing a record number of trauma cases while coping with high COVID-19 volumes. During the early days of the pandemic, fewer cars were on the road, crime decreased, and trauma case numbers were down. However, we have seen historic numbers over the last two months, and based on what we have seen so far in July, we expect this trend to continue.”
Haupert ended his message by asking people to wear a mask and encourage those near you to do the same.
