A metro Atlanta hospital has opened a COVID-19 recovery clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience lingering symptoms.
According to a press release, Piedmont’s Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Division has opened a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to help patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection but continue to have COVID-19 side effects.
“As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, we are starting to see a subgroup of patients we’re calling COVID long haulers,” said Jermaine Jackson, M.D., a specialist in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology and Director of the Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic.
“These are patients who have cleared the initial infection but are experiencing lingering residual issues.”
Residual issues from COVID-19 can impact multiple systems in the body including:
- pulmonary issues (such as shortness of breath and cough)
- neurological issues (such as dizziness and short-term memory problems)
- psychological issues (grief, anxiety, depression, PTSD)
- cardiac problems, renal issues and nutrition issues.
To learn more about the Piedmont Pulmonary COVID-19 Recovery Clinic, please visit Piedmont Pulmonary Recovery Clinic | Piedmont Healthcare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.