A metro Atlanta hospital announced it will increase the minimum wage it pays its workers.
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta announced it will be raising the minimum wage for all employees to $15 an hour, effective January 1, 2021.
“We strive to be a leader for the industry and an employer of choice, so we’re taking the necessary steps to implement the increase immediately,” said Linda Matzigkeit, chief administrative officer of Children’s.
“Employees have verbalized their stress in providing for families stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, so our hope is that this investment helps ensure all of our employees are better able to care for themselves and their families.”
A hospital spokesperson noted officials hope the minimum wage increase at the hospital will help them continue to attract and retain top talent in clinical and non-clinical positions.
