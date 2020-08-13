GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Residents in Gwinnett County will have more medical services available if things go according to plans.
A Northside Hospital official said Northside Hospital Gwinnett will soon undergo a major expansion.
According to a press release, the Lawrenceville hospital will expand its emergency department and adjacent imaging services.
The new 75,000 square feet, two-story addition, will house 27 exam rooms and 30 observation beds, essentially doubling the capacity of the Northside Gwinnett emergency department.
“This major expansion will greatly enhance Northside’s patient care resources in this rapidly growing region, where we want to make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of Northside Hospital in Gwinnett and Duluth. “While this year has presented significant challenges to the health care industry, Northside has not wavered from its commitment for quality health care in Gwinnett. This project is transformative and will be a huge asset for our community.”
The $57 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.
