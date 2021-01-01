A metro Atlanta hospital is warning patients to expect a longer than normal wait time in its emergency room due to a water issue.
According to officials, the Southern Regional Medical Center’s emergency department has temporarily shifted operations because of an “unforeseeable water issue”.
The official noted that patients arriving at the hospital suffering from significant medical issues such as a heart attack or stroke will continue to be treated.
“Although walk-in emergent patients are being treated, they are diverted to a care area close to the emergency department”, the official said.
Southern Regional Medical Center is located in Clayton County at 11 Upper Riverdale Road.
According to its website, it is a 331-bed full-service hospital.
This setback comes as metro hospitals brace for possible post-NYE surge as revelers ignored COVID-19 warnings.
