ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- WellStar Health System officials said any of their 11 hospitals are available to accept transferred patients. The state is keeping them updated on whether they’re needed.
“Our emergency preparedness team along with the clinical team stay ready, we practice, we drill, and then we evaluate what’s going on the community and are ready to take patients,” said Freda Lyon, DNP, RN, vice president of Emergency Services for WellStar Health System.
She said they’ve accepted patients during past hurricanes and are ready to do it again.
“We support the southeastern region when there is a disaster and we stand at the ready and that’s part of what you do as a hospital is to practice and be ready to help your sister hospitals and your sister communities when there’s a problem,” she said.
Rooms are ready and supplies are stocked, just in case they need to offer care to people form the coast or the Bahamas.
Lyon said, “I want to hop on a plane and take a group of my nurses with me and we want to go take care of them but the best thing for us to do is to be here and ready to accept them when they need our care and they get transferred.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.