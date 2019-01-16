ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Flu numbers are on the rise, killing at least five people in Georgia. And now metro-Atlanta hospitals are now taking action to keep you and your family safe.
“What we’ve done is bring in this Med1 resource to be able to get to those patients more quickly, said Dr. Hany Atllah.
The hospital set up the first of its kind mobile treatment facility in the world, to help them manage the high number of patients expected to flock to the ER this flu season.
“They’ll come through the emergency department and be roomed in one of these 12 spots” added Dr. Atllah as he gave CBS46 a tour of the mobile hospital.
“We will have a team of two providers in here and two nurses to take care of the 12 beds.”
Dr. Atllah says those patients will be treated in the mobile unit and when healthy enough sent home.
Metro Atlanta resident Sharon Odom is one of many who already had the flu this year and she says she knows the mobile ER will be useful.
“It does seem to be an uptick because where I work, I’ve seen most of the staff at least half have been out with the flu, said Odom.
According to the latest stats from the CDC there have been more than 100 cases and eleven outbreaks locally in the past week and the numbers are only expected to go up but Dr. Atllah says they will be ready.
“We’re prepared for the worst. We keep our fingers crossed for the best and just really look to provide that high level of service”.
The mobile ER cost $213,000 for 30 days. Officials expect to see about 100 patents each day.
