On the eve of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris’ inaugurations, they invited Americans across the nation to come together to remember those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll in the United States hit 400,000 Tuesday.
They hosted a ceremony in Washington D.C. featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who died. The invocation was by Cardinal Wilton Gregory who was Archbishop of Atlanta from 2005 to 2019.
Several locations in Atlanta honored those who had died in the pandemic. Atlanta City Hall was illuminated and the canopy at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport was lit in an amber color late Tuesday afternoon. In Lilburn, the largest Hindu temple outside India, BAPS Atlanta, was also draped in amber light to honor the dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.