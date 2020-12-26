Due to an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, a metro Atlanta Chief Judge is restricting in-person courtroom operations.
According to a Cobb County spokesperson, Cobb County Chief Justice Carl Bowers signed an order on Wednesday “halting all non-essential, in-person court hearings in Cobb County.”
The order comes after Cobb Douglas Public Health officials noted the rate of community transmission of COVID-19 cases in Cobb County is now 6-7 times the rate of what is considered high transmission.
Justice Bowers’ order stated, “due to the holidays, further uncontrolled community spread may occur.”
In-person hearings for the following in Cobb County is still allowed: Bond hearings; Bond revocation hearings; Probation Revocation hearings; Pleas of guilty where a defendant is going into or out of custody; and a Hearing where an accountability court sanction carries a likelihood of incarceration.
The judges’ order allows cases that are already on the calendar and scheduled between December 28 and January 15 to continue in-person.
Anyone with questions pertaining to their case should contact the court clerk at 770-528-2660.
