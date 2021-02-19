DeKalb County police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that critically injured a juvenile male.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a home at the 5600 block of Wind Gate Lane just after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries.
“The investigation is early and active, but it is being investigated as a possible accidental shooting,” according to a statement from DeKalb County police.
