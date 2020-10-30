Metro Atlanta keeps Halloween alive with creativity amid the pandemic

Halloween 2020 definitely feels different this, but like so many things, it is all about adjustments so you can be as safe as possible.
CBS46 put together some creative options for families that still give you those spooky feels along with a little peace of mind.
Ryan Mcenaney created a candy chute so she could safely deliver candy to trick-or-treaters.
"You put it in the chute and let it slide down to the kids," she said. "We did have to work out the quirks, we figured out that the M&M's we bought, you have to fold them up to get them to go down or they get stuck in the middle."
Most metro Atlanta cities are recommending people try non-traditional Halloween options. A home in Smyrna's Afton Downs neighborhood has a fun "Monster Mash" feel and gives all the ghouls and gals a spooky background for a social snapshot.
"There's a million different backdrops here it feels like between the skeletons and the house itself. Also, I think the whole neighborhood has kind of kicked up their decorating for sure because of this place so I think it's awesome and something for kids to do on Halloween that's safe and socially distant," said neighbor Lexi Blevins.
Matt Bowman with Tradition Company decided to bring the pumpkin patch to patrons.
“Folks know their neighbors and the precautions they're taking and then you're not having everybody and their brother show up in a pumpkin patch," said Bowman. "We bring a hand washing station, our employees wear masks, made it a lot more safe for more peace of mind for the community.”
The City of Avondale Estates is discouraging trick-or-treating but hosting a virtual Halloween home decorating contest always an option.
The CDC suggests preloading zip-locked baggies with candy and leaving them outside for kids to pick-up. The CDC also says to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags and to also wear a mask.
Blevins says she hopes masks are a big theme this year. "I'm hoping that people actually incorporate the masks into their costumes. I think that would be something fun and creative to do."
Full list of CDC recommendations, click here.
