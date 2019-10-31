ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Some of metro Atlanta’s most talented kids recently raised $2 million to help their peers battling illness.
The 6th annual Tower of Talent featured more than 150 kid performers who danced, sang and acted for charity. Proceeds from the event benefited the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Music Therapy Program. The program promotes wellness and helps kids manage pain and stress while hospitalized. The program relies on public donations.
Former CHOA patient and America’s Got Talent contestant made a surprise appearance at the event. The event was held Oct. 26 at The Byers Theatre. Performers ranged in age from 6 to 21, and some are currently patients at CHOA.
The event was sponsored by Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits, Tower Lights and Tower’s CEO Michael Greenbaum and his wife.
