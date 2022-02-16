ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant hosted a meeting of about a dozen law enforcement agencies Wednesday.
Representatives from local, state and federal agencies gathered at Atlanta Police Headquarters to discuss tackling crime.
"We are able to share different ideas and learn from people who are further down the road in some of these areas that we are fighting," Chief Bryant told reporters.
Among the issues the law enforcement officers discussed were street racing and water sales on street corners.
"There was an opportunity to talk about some of the juvenile crimes and even the point system as a whole so it's very productive and a first step for us," said Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.
"It is about communication, it is about sharing information," Labat said. "As you know, criminals don’t care what boundaries look like, what municipalities look like so this is a larger conversation around togetherness and us fighting crime together.”
When it comes to addressing the issue of young people selling water, Chief Bryant said, "Through community service we think will be our first initative, no one wants to put a child in juvenile for trying to survive out on the street, but when they’re in violation of the law and they're impacting citizens coming through out city, we have to do something.”
Homicides in Atlanta are up so far in 2022 compared to this time last year.
"One of the things we continue to see is the level of conflict resolution as it relates to crime and violent crime and homicides. Most of our crime, to include aggravated assaults, are down so it's unique to see homicides continue to climb," said Bryant. "This is what this meeting is about to see how can we can interrupt this from a police perspective.”
The follwing agencies attended the meeting: Atlanta Police, City of South Fulton Police, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Brookhaven Police, Sandy Springs Police, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, FBI, Clayton County Police, East Point Police, Georgia State Patrol and the Fulton County Solicitor's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.