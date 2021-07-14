CLAYTON COUNTY (CBS46)—A Clayton Count man was arrested for attempting to set a fire to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. The reported incident happened on June 23, just after 11:30 p.m.
According to Clayton County police, officers responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro.
When officers arrived, they saw a fire in the rear of the apartment, leading to a privacy fence.
Firefighters quickly evacuated the complex and extinguished the flames. The fire, police said, damaged an area of the fence and grass.
A Clayton County police spokesperson said a witness reported seeing Myron Hamilton “dump a container of gasoline in the grass leading to the fence and ignite it.”
“Officers then made contact with another witness who advised they traveled with Mr. Hamilton to the incident location, but while en-route Mr. Hamilton stopped at a gas station,” according to Clayton County police.
The second witness told investigators Hamilton bought a gallon of water. Moments later, Hamilton emptied the container and purchased gasoline, the witness reportedly told officers.
Investigators later learned Hamilton lived inside of the apartment with his ex-girlfriend and their child. Hamilton and his ex-girlfriend recently separated, a police spokesperson said.
“After reading Miranda to Mr. Hamilton, he admitted he attempted to burn down the apartment because his ex-girlfriend was cheating on him,” according to police.
Officers charged Hamilton with 3rd-degree arson and reckless conduct.
