ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said convinced a woman he was gay then brutally raped her will be going to jail after being convicted of rape this week.
The D.A. said Taurence Callagain, 36, befriended the victim as they both rode the MARTA and eventually exchanged numbers. The victim was gay and was in a relationship when she met the defendant. The D.A. said the victim was under the impression Callagain was gay and their relationship was platonic.
The victim missed her final bus on the night of September 6, 2015 and accepted a ride home from Callagain. The D.A. said Callagain said he needed to stop at his house to get some marijuana. When both went inside Callagain's home, the D.A. said he led the victim to the bedroom where he began to strangle her and violently rape her. During the rape, Callagain told the victim if she fought, "I will get my boys to come in and hold you down."
The victim said she heard another man's voice in the house and was scared Callagain would do what he said. The victim eventually got away and ran three miles to her home before heading to the Atlanta Medical Center for treatment. Police said the victim accurately described Callagain's home and her underwear was found in his hamper.
Callagain will be sentenced for the rape at a later date. Callagain also has a pending aggravated assault case in Fulton County.
