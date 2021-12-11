ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man is desperate to recover his 3 cats recently stolen along with his SUV.
Duncan Cross says he took his cats with him when he ran to PetSmart on Howell Mill Road on Tuesday night.
He was getting supplies for the cats after learning he had to leave town quickly for a family emergency.
Cross says he was inside the store for less than 10 minutes when someone managed to get into his locked SUV and take off.
Cross says witnesses called 911 immediately after it happened but officers didn't show up for hours.
Cross says the stolen car is a green Jaguar SUV. The cats were in black carriers inside.
If you think you have seen the stolen SUV or cats, call the police.
