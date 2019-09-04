ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Metro Atlanta man is preparing to go to the Bahamas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
"These people desperately need the help," Daniel Francis said.
Francis and another man have secured a plane and plan to leave from Florida on Friday. They are taking ingredients to make enough pasta to feed hundreds.
"There are people right now that literally have no house, no water, no food of any kind," Francis said.
Francis operates food services for a living and knows how to feed large groups in a short time. He told CBS46 he did this same type of relief with Hurricane Michael.
"They're going to want to tell us their story and as they finish their story, the way they look at us will change," he said. "There will be a moment of reflection and in that moment we will have the opportunity to hand them a nice, warm meal and it'll switch over to gratitude."
There is a GoFundMe page set up to help with additional needs for Francis' travels.
