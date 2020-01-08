ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cynthia King is very proud of her son serving as a United States Marine.
The mom from Newnan who now lives in Flowery Branch is anxiously waiting to hear from her son, 20-year-old LCpl. Nicholas King, who is serving in the Middle East with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
She saw him right before he was deployed in mid December and has spoken with him a few times since.
"We were able to speak with him Christmas day and then he actually called back this past Thursday and we were able to talk for a little while. They were looking forward to the next day, Friday, having off, maybe doing some sightseeing, and exactly 28 minutes after that phone call we get a text that says, 'we’re not going onshore, we are rerouting to an undisclosed location and I will contact you as soon as I can,'" King said.
"Obviously with what's going on in the world we know pretty much where he’s at, not for sure, but we can guess where he’s at right now and have not been able to speak with him but in the military no news is good news and we’re okay with that. We'll hear from him when we can," she said.
"I think that may be the hardest part especially for moms," said King, "That's it, just wait."
