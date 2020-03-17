LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Metro Atlanta megachurch pastor is changing things up.
On Sunday Dr. Jamal Bryant held services at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church with social distancing guidelines. But in light of the new CDC recommendations, he's now telling thousands of church members not to come to church.
“It'll be me and a camera, it'll be under 50 people, I think under ten," Bryant said.
Also Tuesday morning in an Instagram video, Bryant greeted needy drivers with church volunteers placing bags filled with groceries into car trunks.
“Ordinarily, we give groceries to 300 families a month, and to show you how dire the times are, we did that in just today," said Bryant.
So, with empty shelves he’s putting out a plea for donations.
"So many people are being impacted adversely because of the coronavirus, the market, downsizing," said Bryant.
His church is trying to meet spiritual and mental health needs of people around the clock.
“We have opened up a 24-hour prayer line, so you wake up 1 o'clock in the morning, 6 o’clock in the morning, 3 in the afternoon, and you need a voice of comfort and prayer, we've provided that," added Bryant.
Bryant wants believers to think about this: "Maya Angelou said many years ago, that every cloud runs out of rain, so it's gotta be a time that this is going to end and we're going to go back to normal. So it's gotta be one day at a time, if you would just begin to embrace the present, you won't stress about the future."
For more information on donating to the food pantry or online services, click here.
