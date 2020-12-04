Two Gwinnett County men were arrested in connection to a multi-million-dollar theft ring involving the nation’s largest retailer.
According to the Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s office, Chanthan S. Khouleanghak, 39, of Duluth, and Jorge R. Ortiz, 26, of Lilburn, were arrested after investigators learned the men were conducting suspicious merchandise returns to Walmart.
The alleged scheme began in 2014.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office announced in a press conference that Khouleanghak, Ortiz, and others purchased large, expensive televisions from Walmart stores for cash.
Next, the group allegedly removed the new TVs, and replaced the new TVs with salvaged Tvs.
After replacing the new television with salvaged television, the group reportedly returned the salvaged TVs to Walmart for cash.
The alleged scheme ended when they allegedly resold the televisions that they originally purchased.
The alleged scheme cost Walmart as much as $3.5 million, and the group reportedly targeted Walmart in at least 13 different states, the sheriff announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.