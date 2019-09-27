HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A physical education teacher in Hall County was arrested Thursday night for allegedly electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
William David Bagwell was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
According to Hall County Schools, the district was told about the charge early Thursday morning when a high school student told a school resource officer she had received inappropriate electronic messages from Bagwell.
The Hall County Sheriff's Department said Bagwell allegedly sent a photo of his genitals to the 14-year-old victim through social media.
Hall County Schools said Bagwell was suspended immediately and authorities were contacted and the arrest was made Thursday night. The school district said Bagwell had been with the district since 2014.
The HCSD said Bagwell remained in jail Friday morning awaiting his first court appearance.
