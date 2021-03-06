A metro Atlanta movie studio announced it has entered a new phase in its planned $250 million expansion.
According to a press release, Blackhall Global Partners has filed a permit with DeKalb County to create a purpose-built studio facility.
The massive expansion will take place on the 155-acre parcel adjacent to the current Blackhall Studios. Blackhall sits on Constitution Road, near Interstate 285 and Bouldercrest Road.
Representatives said an impact study noted the operation could bring as much as $1 billion to DeKalb County and Georgia, creating nearly 5,900.
In addition, once the expansion is completed, it will become the state’s largest movie studio, officials said.
“We are proud to be a part of the evolution of Blackhall Studios as their expansion brings economic growth opportunities and quality jobs to our County,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Being home to the largest movie studio complex in the state of Georgia will bring us closer to fulfilling our vision for South DeKalb becoming a creative ecosystem for film and movie production.”
“We are currently developing large-scale soundstage campuses in three of the world’s most prolific production markets, including here in South DeKalb County,” said managing director of real estate Peter Rumbold.
“While we are still in the process of a transformative transition for the current Blackhall Studios property, we are moving forward to deliver over a half million square feet of new filming space with additional warehouse, office and catering space on our adjacent parcel.”
According to Jeff Webber, who will oversee the project on behalf of Blackhall:
- The total economic impact of construction will be more than $400 million for DeKalb County
- The total economic impact statewide will be more than $500 million
- Construction activity will support more than 3,200 jobs in DeKalb
- Construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.
Apply here if you are interested in applying for a film, television, or crew job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.