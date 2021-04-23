BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Regal Mall of Georgia theater reopened on Friday after being closed because of the COVID pandemic, along with theaters across the country.
But long gone are the days of packed movie theaters, now that new safety measures are in place.
Regardless, movie goers told CBS46 they are excited to be back in the theater.
"We feel pretty safe, we're both fully vaccinated, we keep our mask on and sit at the very top with nobody else," Kezia Lasha said.
Lasha said she hasn't been to the movies since October.
This time around, masks are required and two empty seats will be kept between groups, according to the Regal website.
"I actually missed it, I love going to the movies," Dean Johnson said.
The movie theater industry was hit hard by the pandemic overall.
In October, the National Association of Theatre Owners put out a plea for help from Congress to include theaters in relief legislation.
According to a release , without that help, 70 percent of the theaters in the country might have filed for bankruptcy or closed permanently at the end of last year.
