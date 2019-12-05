CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta murder suspect, who had been on the run for months, was arrested in Mississippi on Thursday.
On September 28, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Demooney Road in City of South Fulton where they discovered 44-year-old David Jolly deceased. It appeared Jolly suffered from a gunshot wound.
After several months, the manhunt came to an end when the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Gulf Coast Task Force arrested 23-year-old Patrick Thornton in Mississippi. Thornton was charged with murder and extradited back to Georgia.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.