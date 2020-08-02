ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Acworth man who lost his battle with cancer lives on through a nonprofit in his memory – Turner’s Heroes.
The organization is hosting a virtual fundraiser – Turner’s Challenge – raising money for pediatric cancer patients.
“He was the most positive person for a 19/20-year-old with cancer,” said Cody Markel, the Founder and Executive Director of Turner’s Heroes.
Turner Cockrell, a graduate from Allatoona High School, and football player at Vanderbilt University, had his life turned upside down after being diagnosed with cancer.
“He wore 82 at Vanderbilt, that was his number on the football team, and kind of everything we’ve done, resides around that number,” Markel said.
After he passed away in late 2018, Turner’s Heroes -- a pediatric patient support nonprofit – was created in his memory.
“Started in honor of Turner Cockrell who was a teammate of mine at Vanderbilt University, he passed away from melanoma,” added Markel.
They provide patients at children’s hospitals a means of escape and enjoyment through superhero-themed events.
“Turner, himself, was an avid superhero fan,” Markel added, “We bring student athletes or volunteers to the children’s hospital and we design capes with the patients there.”
They also raise money for pediatric cancer research.
“It makes treatment pathways and survival rates better for a lot of different types of cancer,” said Markel.
But in-person events were all cancelled due to the coronavirus, so, they came up with Turner’s Challenge.
“82 kilometers in 82 days, and we try to raise $82,” added Markel.
They are challenging the community to run or walk around 50 miles --and raise $82 in honor of Cockrell or your own superhero.
“We know it’s been really isolating during quarantine, so finding a way to bring people together in a socially distanced, virtual challenge, was something we thought was really important,” Markel said.
Turner’s challenge not only keeps his memory alive but is helping pave the way for a better future for young cancer patients like himself.
- The official start date was July 10th.
- The challenge can be completed all at once, shared amongst teammates, or over the whole 82 days. Share your progress by tagging @TurnersHeroes on social and using #TurnersChallenge82.
- All proceeds will fund pediatric cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and establish the Turner’s Heroes Kids Cancer Endowment Fund at American Family Children’s Hospital.
- The 82 days will culminate on September 30th, Turner’s birthday, with a virtual celebration and the Challenge winner announcement!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.