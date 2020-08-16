ATLANTA (CBS46)—A non-profit agency received a much needed grant to help combat human trafficking.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Wellspring Living received a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice.
The money will be used to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to victims of human trafficking.
“Human trafficking is a barbaric criminal enterprise that subjects its victims to unspeakable cruelty and deprives them of the most basic of human needs, none more essential than a safe place to live,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.
The grant will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims, including rental, utilities or related expenses, such as security deposits and relocation costs.
The grant will also provide funding for support needed to help victims locate permanent housing, secure employment, as well as occupational training and counseling.
For a complete list of individual award amounts and jurisdictions that will receive funding, visit: https://www.ojp.gov/sites/g/files/xyckuh241/files/media/document/htvictimsfactheet.pdf.
