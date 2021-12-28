ANTA (CBS46) — Metro Atlanta has been moved into the Red Zone as a result of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
According to the CDC, Fulton and DeKalb counties remain areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. In Fulton County alone, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has surged to 1430 from the previous seven-day average of 407—the highest rate of change since the beginning of the pandemic.
TRANSMISSION RATE MAP AS OF DEC. 28, 2021
The city reinstated the indoor mask mandate last week at which time the city was said to the in the Yellow (moderate) Zone.
The Red Zone means that the community transmission is at a high level, according to the CDC.
MOST RECENT COVID-19 RESILIENCE PLAN
According to the most recent report from the Georgia Hospital Association, 13.1% of all inpatients are there as a result of COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 patients at this time is 1,934.
COVID-19 patients currently occupy 76.5% of emergency department beds, 80.3% ICUD beds, and 78.2% of inpatient beds.
At the highest point of the pandemic in September 2021, there were 6,032 COVID-19 patients.
It was also announced today that the city's annual New Year's Eve Peach Drop celebration has been canceled.
