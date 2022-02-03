ATLANTA (CBS46) — Concerned parents are demanding more security at metro Atlanta schools after a string of fights and a stabbing incident was reported across three campuses in a span of two weeks.
On Wednesday, DeKalb County School District police responded to a massive brawl at Towers High School. Authorities said measures were taken by a school resource officer to control the situation, including using pepper spray on students. One student was taken to the hospital.
"He’s nervous," said a Towers High parent about his student returning to school after the pepper spray incident. "I don't want her to get hurt."
Circulating on social media was another fight, also at a DeKalb County school, only this time, it's out of Cedar Grove High.
Students in the video could be seen involved in a fist fight at the school.
On Jan. 26, a fight at Benjamin Banneker High School left two students with stab wounds. The campus was put under a temporary lockdown, sending parents into panic mode.
“I just threw my groceries in the house and ran out the door and came up here," said Jones, whose student was at Banneker High at the time of the incident.
“I prefer my son to be in school, but I’m also concerned about his safety," said mother Cynthia Alford about her Banneker High student.
Banneker school officials have since added an increased police presence, but there is no word on whether DeKalb County schools will follow in the same steps.
