It was a violent day across metro Atlanta on Easter Sunday. Several shootings left at least two people dead, a teen injured and others wounded.
It all started when a person shot call came in to Atlanta police around 4 a.m. Sunday. A woman called 911 to report that her son, Favion Blakeney, 18, allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend at another location -- 156 Fairfield Place. Responding officers detained Blakeney at 2145 Hollywood Road. At the Fairfield location, police found the gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Blakeney is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Around noon on Sunday, Dekalb County Police investigated a shooting at Fairington Ridge Apartments that left one man dead and a juvenile wounded. The teen was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Atlanta police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the 2000 block of Delano Dr. NE around 7 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at Bessie Branham Park. A preliminary investigation determined the shooting happened after a dispute between two people at the park. Bystanders identified one person who is believed to be the shooting suspect. He is currently detained. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At 7:15 p.m. police responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave. NE where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspect has been named.
Stay with CBS46 for updates on these developing stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.