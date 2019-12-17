CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – The South Fulton Police Department received approval on purchasing a unique piece of technology that will aid in criminal investigations.
During the December 10 council meeting, the police department’s request to purchase a FARO 3D Forensic Scanner was approved. Officials said the forensic scanner would allow investigators to produce more detailed and accurate crime scene sketches.
“We’re excited about this unique piece of technology that will aid in our criminal investigations. Purchasing this crime scene scanner will allow the South Fulton Police Department to improve the number of solved crimes and successful prosecutions through the application of the FARO 3D Forensic Laser Scanner,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows, City of South Fulton Police Department.
According to Chief Meadows, the 3D Scanner produces sketches that are drawn to scale with a diagram that include precise distance measurements presented as a three-dimensional (3D) or two-dimensional (2D) image.
The Forensic Laser Scanner would cost the city approximately $64,000 to purchase, authorities said.
