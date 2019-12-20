SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Sandy Springs have a new tool to help combat car break-ins and bring criminals to justice.
It’s a crime we’re seeing more and more of in metro Atlanta. Sneaky, creepy, criminals inching their way down driveways and into vehicles they don’t own.
“We can’t be everywhere at one time we can’t watch over everybody’s shoulder,” Sgt Sam Worsham of the Sandy Springs Police Department said.
In a matter of seconds, the shifty prowler grabs whatever caught their eye, and in a flash they head back into shadows of the night. That’s exactly what makes catching these criminals so difficult. That is until now.
“We came up with an innovative idea to put a tracking device in a bait car… it’s a force multiplier for us,” Worsham explained.
Police hide it inside an item that may catch a thief’s eye. Lock it away in an unmarked car and sooner or later someone takes the bait.
“It doesn’t trigger unless it’s moved once it is moved it sends out a ping signal out and alerts all the officers that are on duty,” Worsham told CBS46 NEWS.
Once the device stops moving, police swarm. Tuesday this tiny tool led officers to two suspects.
“We recovered a stolen vehicle, several stolen laptops, tablets, backpacks,” Worsham said.
It’s an outcome police hope will curb this crime. The department is looking into getting more of those small tracking devices to help expand this program.
