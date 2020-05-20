ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Georgia Friday to discuss Georgia's progress with re-opening aid COVID-19.
The Vice President will have a lunch meeting with Governor Brian Kemp to discuss how the state has been going about opening back up. He will also sit down with executives from Waffle House Headquarters for a roundtable discussion.
Vice President Pence plans to return to Washington D.C. Friday evening.
