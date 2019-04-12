ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) These days, in our hypersexualized society it's easier to talk to teens about sex, than abstinence.
But with celebrities like actress Meagan Good and NFL Seahawks Russell Wilson publicly declaring to hold off on sex until marriage -- abstinence may be making a comeback.
Statistics show more than 50 percent of African American teens are embracing abstinence -- a serious increase from just 18 percent some 20 years ago.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer examines how an Atlanta program "Elite Women of Excellence" is giving young girls the confidence to wait.
